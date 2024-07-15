Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old girl shot, killed inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

17-year-old girl shot to death in West Philadelphia
17-year-old girl shot to death in West Philadelphia 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the head and killed inside a West Philadelphia apartment Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. at an apartment building in the 5900 block of Chancellor Street.

Police said the teen girl was found inside the unit with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weapon was not found, according to police, and no arrests have been made.

It's unclear at this time if police have identified a suspect.

Philadelphia police's homicide detective division is handling the investigation.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.