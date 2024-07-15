17-year-old girl shot, killed inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

17-year-old girl shot to death in West Philadelphia

17-year-old girl shot to death in West Philadelphia

17-year-old girl shot to death in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the head and killed inside a West Philadelphia apartment Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. at an apartment building in the 5900 block of Chancellor Street.

Police said the teen girl was found inside the unit with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weapon was not found, according to police, and no arrests have been made.

It's unclear at this time if police have identified a suspect.

Philadelphia police's homicide detective division is handling the investigation.