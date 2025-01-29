3 children, adult injured after fire at West Philadelphia rowhome

An adult and three children are injured after a fire broke out at a rowhome in West Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson from the city's fire department. At least one person was rescued by firefighters, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters were called to a rowhome on the 100 block of South 57th Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire started at a two-story rowhome and spread to other houses on the block, according to the fire department.

Four people were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The fire was placed under control shortly before 2:50 p.m.

Mark Green, a neighbor, told CBS News Philadelphia that he saw smoke when he returned home from Fresh Grocer, and by the time he put groceries away, the fire had picked up.

"I've got friends who live on that block. They're good people, they're nice people," Green said. "Retired people. I really feel for them right now. It's really messed up. It's emotional because these people were good. If anybody could help them, I wish they would because nobody deserves this. Between that fire, this wind and this water, everything is ruined."

Green said he always spoke about sports and the Philadelphia Eagles with his neighbors.

"I'm just really messed up right now," Green said. "I don't know what to say. If anybody out there has a little passion in their heart to look out for my neighbors, it would be really nice because these people worked hard all their lives."

Officials say more than 70 firefighters responded to the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.