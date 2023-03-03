3 in custody after shot fired at officer in West Philly: police

Police provide update after person fired shot at officer in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people are in custody after a shot was fired at an officer in West Philadelphia following a traffic stop Thursday night, police say.

Police say they're still searching for a fourth possible man in connection to the incident.

The shooting happened at 55th and Summer Streets at around 7:40 p.m.

Police say an occupant got out of a Chevy Tahoe and fired at the officer after a vehicle stop. It's unclear why the car was being pulled over at this time.

The officer wasn't injured. His car was hit by gunfire, according to police.

The officer also discharged his weapon once, authorities say.

A foot pursuit occurred after the man fired a shot at the officer, according to police.

Authorities say two other occupants in the vehicle started driving the car and crashed it. They were both eventually taken into custody,

All three of the people in custody were not injured, according to police.

Police say they recovered a gun with an extended magazine on the 5400 block of Summer Street.

Authorities say they plan to search the vehicle that was pulled over.

The incident is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Officer Involved Shooting unit.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.