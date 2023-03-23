New surveillance video released in West Philly shooting that hurt 3 teens

Police release surveillance video of shooting that injured 3 teens in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released new surveillance video Thursday of a shooting that left three teenagers injured earlier this week in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Frazier Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Investigators are looking for four suspects.

According to police, a 16-year-old was shot five times and was in critical condition in the hospital. A 13-year-old and another 16-year-old were both shot in the abdomen.

If you recognize anyone in the video, Philadelphia police is asking you to contact them.