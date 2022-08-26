Board of Education members vote to accept settlement agreement that will close 2 West Philadelphia Charter Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There was fallout Friday morning over the abrupt closing of two West Philadelphia charter schools. An emergency meeting by the Board of Education recently ended.

Members voted to accept a settlement agreement with Universal's Bluford and Daroff Charter Schools. Under the agreement, Daroff will remain closed.

Bluford will be open for the 2022-23 school year, and then it too will close.

Many parents who spoke to the board Friday morning say the district should reconsider its "renaissance school initiative," which turns neighborhood schools over to charter school operators to make them better.

District officials are at the Haverford Library Friday and will be there through the weekend to help families find other schools for their children to attend.