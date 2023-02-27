New images released of West Oak Lane mosque vandalism suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department released news images of a man suspected of vandalizing a mosque in West Oak Lane that was caught on camera.

Police responded Friday, Feb. 24, just before midnight to a mosque on the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike after reports of vandalism.

Police provided a suspect description with the hope that someone may recognize the man responsible for the vandalism.

The suspect in the picture above is described by police as a man in his late 40s, wearing a navy blue hoodie, dark-colored baseball cap, with a tan backpack.

Police say that if you see this suspect you should not approach them, instead call 911 immediately.

The scene is being investigated.

No one has been arrested.