New images released of West Oak Lane mosque vandalism suspect

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department released news images of a man suspected of vandalizing a mosque in West Oak Lane that was caught on camera. 

Police responded Friday, Feb. 24, just before midnight to a mosque on the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike after reports of vandalism.

mosque-vandalism-7401-limekiln-pike-dc-23-14-010153.jpg

Police provided a suspect description with the hope that someone may recognize the man responsible for the vandalism.

The suspect in the picture above is described by police as a man in his late 40s, wearing a navy blue hoodie, dark-colored baseball cap, with a tan backpack.

Police say that if you see this suspect you should not approach them, instead call 911 immediately. 

The scene is being investigated. 

No one has been arrested. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 11:28 AM

