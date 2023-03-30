Chester County police officer charged in unintentional death of bicyclist

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police officer has been charged in connection with the unintentional death of a 75-year-old bicyclist.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that officer Jason Listmeier is charged with careless driving-unintentional death, driving on roadways laned for traffic and overtaking a vehicle on the left.

Listmeier allegedly struck and killed Michael Ghione, of West Chester, on Feb. 19.

"This is a tragic incident that deeply affects many people. While in the course of his duties, the officer responded to the report of an erratic driver but engaged in careless driving, causing him to strike a guardrail and then strike and kill Mr. Ghione," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "Although we expect law enforcement to respond urgently to assist others, they still must adhere to our traffic laws to ensure the safety of everyone on the road."

The deadly crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 19.

According to the DA's office, Listmeier was driving north on South High Street in his patrol car while responding to a call for an erratic drive on Route 202.

Listmeier was driving around 50 mph in a 45-mph zone and lost control of his car when he looked at his work computer, authorities say. He then struck a guardrail and then Ghione.

Investigators say Listmeier provided aid to Ghione at the scene, but he died.

Ghione died from multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the DA.