Bicyclist fatally struck by police vehicle in West Goshen Township

WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a police vehicle in West Goshen Township Sunday morning, authorities say. 

The crash happened on South High Street in the area of the Route 202 overpass at around 10:15 a.m. 

Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on South High Street when it was struck by a Westtown-East Goshen Police Department vehicle. The police vehicle was also traveling north on South High Street. 

Authorities say the bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The identity of the bicyclist is being withheld at this time. 

The identity of officer involved in the crash is also unknown. 

