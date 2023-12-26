1 dead after fatal fire breaks out at West Chester apartment building

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has died after a fatal fire broke out at a West Chester apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the West Chester Borough Fire Department and West Chester Borough Police Department with help from the Good Fellowship Ambulance & EMS Training Institute responded to a fire inside a four-unit apartment building on the 50 block of Patton Alley just before 6 a.m.

Crews were able to pull a resident from the building and EMS then took them to the hospital, where they later died.

A paramedic on the scene was also treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter sustained an ankle injury.

12/26/23 Update 8:08 AM - Sadly this mornings incident is a fatal fire. All units are still working at the scene. Update: Fire under control at this time. At 5:42AM the West Chester Borough Fire Department along with Good Fellowship Ambulance & EMS Training Institute and West Chester Borough Police Department were dispatched to the 50 block of Patton Alley for a building fire. Upon arrival crews found heavy fire. A resident was removed from the building and turned over to EMS. Still an active incident, all departments and assisting agencies remain on scene at this time. Posted by WC Pio Dave March on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The fire was placed under control in about an hour.

Authorities have said that this is still an active investigation.