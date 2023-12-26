1 dead after fatal fire breaks out at West Chester apartment building
By Jessica MacAulay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has died after a fatal fire broke out at a West Chester apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Officials said the West Chester Borough Fire Department and West Chester Borough Police Department with help from the Good Fellowship Ambulance & EMS Training Institute responded to a fire inside a four-unit apartment building on the 50 block of Patton Alley just before 6 a.m.
Crews were able to pull a resident from the building and EMS then took them to the hospital, where they later died.
A paramedic on the scene was also treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter sustained an ankle injury.
The fire was placed under control in about an hour.
Authorities have said that this is still an active investigation.
