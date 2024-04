Aramark workers at Wells Fargo Center to strike during Game 3 of 76ers-Knicks playoff series For the second time this month, Aramark workers at the Wells Fargo Center are going on strike. On Thursday, April 25, workers represented by Unite Here Local 274 plan to walk off the job during the Philadelphia 76ers game against the New York Knicks, the first home game for the Sixers in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs.