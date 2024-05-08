Rain, thunder, lightning, high winds in the morning weather forecast for Philadelphia region

Morning showers, T-storms give way to warm, sunny weather around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday morning is kicking off with scattered thunderstorms that could produce lightning and high winds for some in the Philadelphia region.

The storm system headed in from the west started to build on its southern edge a bit, causing potential rain and thunder for places like Chester County, Delaware County and New Castle County.

Heavy rain could cause your morning commute to be briefly messy.

These storms will likely hit Philadelphia and our suburbs in South Jersey right around 7 a.m. As you can see on this screencap of our radar, there looks to be some embedded heavy downpours in this system.

But this system is quick-moving. By 8 a.m. or 9 a.m., it'll have moved off the coast, and sunshine returns for the afternoon. Once that happens, it's going to get hot quickly.

We're expecting warm temperatures, reaching the 80s. It should be right around the 80-degree mark at the Jersey Shore, while in Philadelphia the mercury could reach 87 degrees and up to 85 in the Lehigh Valley.

This is going to be perfect weather if you happen to be headed to Wednesday's Phillies game against the Toronto Blue Jays - though just remember that part of I-95 will be closed leading up to gametime.

Thursday there's a chance of more severe weather, though that threat appears to be shifting south. We'll continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: AM storm, warm PM. High 87

Thursday: Shower, PM storm. High 70

Friday: Cool with showers. High 59

Saturday: Sun returns. High 67

Sunday: Damp again for Mother's Day. High 62

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 71

Tuesday: Sun, then showers. High 73

