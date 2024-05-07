Massive stretch of I-95 to close in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon before and after Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A massive stretch of I-95 in Philadelphia will temporarily close on Wednesday afternoon before and after the Phillies' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced on Tuesday night.

The Phillies said at approximately 1 p.m., I-95 Northbound will close for a "short period of time" from Essington Avenue, which is in Southwest Philly, to Academy Road in Northeast Philly.

At about 4 p.m., the Phillies said the same stretch of I-95 will close for a "short period of time," but this time will it be the southbound lanes.

The Phillies are encouraging fans heading to Wednesday's game to use public transportation and plan accordingly for traffic.

The Phillies didn't specify the reason behind the road closures.

The Phillies are red-hot and beat Toronto, 10-1, on Tuesday night thanks to big games from Bryce Harper and Kody Clemens. They've won seven straight and 11 of their past 12 games and own the best record in the MLB.