Philadelphia weather: Cloudy and cooler, chance of light sprinkle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Skies cleared for a bit Saturday morning, but cloud cover has returned as a frontal boundary moves south from the Poconos.

The mountains saw a few light flurries, but the boundary will run into drier and warmer air across the Lehigh Valley and Delaware Valley.

A snowflake or two could mix with sprinkles in the Lehigh Valley, but the rest of the region should only see a light sprinkle if we see any precipitation.

Otherwise, skies are generally cloudy on this cooler day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s, on track for a normal late December day.

Clouds move out Saturday night and will give way to sunshine Sunday morning. It will be about 41 degrees and mostly sunny at kickoff as the Eagles host the Arizona Cardinals at Lincioln Financial Field, the last home game of the regular season.

Clouds return Sunday night and then we could see a fast-moving clipper system that could drop a few sprinkles into Monday morning ahead of the Mummers Parade.

It'll be around 38 degrees at the start of the parade at 9 a.m. - you might want to dress in layers if you're spectating. Temperatures rise to 44 degrees by 1 p.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cooler. High 47

Sunday: Seasonable as Eagles host Arizona Cardinals. High 45, Low 32

Monday: Partly sunny. High 45, Low 35

Tuesday: A touch cooler High 43, Low 30

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 47, Low 31

Thursday: Shower possible. High 44, Low 35

Friday: Sunny and breezy. High 40, Low 29