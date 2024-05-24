Memorial Day Weekend weather mostly clear, sunny and warm except for storms returning Monday

Chance of a passing shower at Jersey Shore on Friday, but Memorial Day Weekend weather mostly clear

Chance of a passing shower at Jersey Shore on Friday, but Memorial Day Weekend weather mostly clear

Chance of a passing shower at Jersey Shore on Friday, but Memorial Day Weekend weather mostly clear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While 2024 has been full of wet weekends, Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up to be mostly sunny, clear and warm on the weather front, though Memorial Day itself will pack some gusty and potentially severe storms for the Philadelphia region and the Jersey Shore.

Skies are mostly clear across the region Friday morning for a drive down the Shore or to your favorite Delaware beach. Anywhere where there are lingering clouds will later become sunny.

CBS News Philadelphia

There is a stretch of rainy weather out to the southwest of Philadelphia that may briefly clip the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore around 11 a.m. or noon. If you're planning on taking the Cape May-Lewes ferry you might see some of this rain as well.

Heading into the 1 p.m. hour, there's still a lingering chance of a storm over places like Atlantic City or Long Beach Island. By 4 p.m. these minor disturbances clear out and we're left with clear skies.

After that, a stretch of warm, sunny and slightly humid days is ahead. We're expecting a high temperature of 85 degrees in Philadelphia and not much cooler out in the Lehigh Valley. But at the Shore, it'll be a whole 10 degrees cooler, with an expected high of 75.

Humidity drops after the pop-up showers clear out ahead of rush hour, leaving us with a pleasant Friday night down the Shore and along the Delaware coast. Humidity will gradually rise through the rest of the weekend, getting into the muggy range by Sunday morning.

But in between all that, there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy for beachgoers, particularly on Saturday and Sunday.

Then on Monday, showers and storms arrive.

Some of Monday's storms could turn locally severe, and we will be keeping an eye on their potential severity through the weekend. Stay with us and we will keep you updated as the situation develops.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Clouds to sun. High 85

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 86, Low 63

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 65

Monday: Showers and gusty storms possible on Memorial Day. High 79, Low 65

Tuesday: PM T-storm. High 78, Low 66

Wednesday: Showers likely. High 75, Low 61

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High 70, Low 55

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.