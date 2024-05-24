Heavy traffic expected around Philadelphia this Memorial Day weekend: What to know before hitting the road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Memorial Day is shaping up to be an extremely busy holiday travel weekend in Philadelphia, both on the road and at the airport.

AAA predicts more than half a million people in the Philly area will travel this weekend, 90% of which are expected to drive to their destinations. At Philadelphia International Airport, TSA expects to screen between 3,000-10,000 more people per day throughout the weekend.

If you're heading out of town, here's what you need to know.

When are the best and worst times to start driving?

AAA and transportation data provider INRIX say overall, it's best to start your drive early Friday to avoid running into commuter traffic. They say the worst times to travel are between noon and 7 p.m. on May 24, while the best time to travel is before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

If you're waiting to Saturday to hit the road, the busiest time is typically between 2-5 p.m., while the best times are before 1 p.m. or after 6 p.m.

On Sunday, AAA and INRIX say the worst time time to travel is between 3-7 p.m., and the best time is before 1 p.m.

On your return trip Monday, May 27 the worst times to travel are between 3 and 7 p.m., and the best time to drive is after 7 p.m.

However, when looking specifically at Philadelphia, INRIX projects that peak congestion on I-95 south will start Friday at 7:30 a.m.

Chickie's and Pete's covering tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway

On Friday, May 24 from 4-5 p.m., Chickie's and Pete's is covering tolls for drivers traveling on the Atlantic City Expressway through the Egg Harbor Exit.

The restaurant will be paying cash and EZ Pass tolls for all eastbound travelers.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey traffic cameras

Want to check your route before hitting the road? Drivers can keep an eye on the roads using PennDOT and NJDOT's online traffic cameras.

Traffic near the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge: I-95 @ MM 29.2 (SOUTH OF COTTMAN AVE)

Traffic near the Betsy Ross Bridge: ARAMINGO AVE & I-95 RAMPS (D06-C440)

Traffic near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge: I-676 EB @ 8TH STREET, I-676 @ 22ND ST (BEN FRANKLIN PKWY)

Traffic near the Walt Whitman Bridge: I-95 @ NB EXIT 19 (WALT WHITMAN BRIDGE)

Traffic along the Atlantic City Expressway: NJ 42 at NJ 41, NJ 42 at Atlantic City Expressway

How early should I get to PHL Airport before my flight?

Philadelphia International Airport expects a 5% increase in passenger volume compared to 2023, and according to Gerardo Spero, the TSA's federal security director for PHL, "the most important things that travelers can do is to get to the airport early and come prepared to go through the checkpoint screening process."

For domestic flights, TSA says travelers should get to the airport at least two hours ahead of their departure time. For international, flights, they recommend three hours.

American Airlines, which has a hub in Philadelphia, expects to see more than 162,000 passengers on more than 1,500 flights between May 23-28 at PHL, about 24% more departing fliers than last year.

Where to park at PHL Airport

If you're driving to the airport, PHL recommends building in extra travel time, as highways and roads near the complex will get crowded and likely backed up.

The Economy Lot at PHL has 3,600 spaces available on a first come, first served basis.

Additional parking is available at the PHL Airport garages, which are run by the Philadelphia Parking Authority and patrolled by the Airport Police Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department. Availability in Garages A-F are updated every 15 minutes on the PPA's airport parking website.