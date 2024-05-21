Warm Tuesday weather, morning fog around Philadelphia ahead of thunderstorm chance Thursday

Foggy morning weather gives way to sunshine, high of 84 around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dense morning fog and low clouds over parts of our region will lift as the day goes on, but use caution if you're heading out early.

If you're commuting, allow extra car lengths behind the car in front of you. The fog will burn off later this morning and increase visibility. But here's how it looked from our Skydeck just before 6 a.m.

On days like this, it might take awhile for the cloud cover to lift. So if it's 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. and still looks ugly outside, know the sun will still be on its way for the afternoon hours.

Once that sun breaks through we'll have a high temperature of 84 degrees in the city – though it will feel a few degrees warmer due to the humidity.

Temperatures are a lot cooler along the coasts, so if you're tired of this heat and have the privilege of working remote, maybe take your laptop with you and head down the shore a few days ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend crowds.

Wednesday is another summery warm day with more sunshine.

It sets us up for Thursday, where a front that's produced severe weather out in the west and Midwest will arrive in a diminished form. We're seeing severe weather risks as high as level 5 across the country associated with this front, but by the time it reaches the Philadelphia region we'll be down to a level 1 or "marginal" risk of severe weather.

It looks like the front will produce gusty storms in our region that could produce thunder and lightning. Right now it's looking like those storms could set up around 12 p.m. Thursday in the western parts of our region, arriving in the city between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Thursday evening we see another threat for severe storms that will stick to the south, though it's possible Delaware will be affected.

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, it looks like there will be some rain - did you know we've only had four fully dry weekends all year?

Luckily the entire weekend is not a washout – it's just looking like a chance of showers or storms on Saturday, while Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds. More rain could return in the evening on Memorial Day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Fog to sun. High 84

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 86, Low 59

Thursday: PM T-storms. High 87, Low 66

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 66

Saturday: Shower possible. High 81, Low 63

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 79, Low 63

Monday: PM showers. High 76, Low 62

