Philadelphia weather: Warm week ahead with a chance of storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, Sunday ended up feeling milder than Saturday, despite the struggle to get out of the upper 30s and low 40s across much of the Philadelphia area.

As February winds down, we'll see a big warm-up over the next few days, with highs in the 60s for many locations.

As a weak cold front approaches Sunday night, there may be some very light precipitation that could move across the Delaware Valley. The airmass is mainly dry, so other than a few flurries or a very light mix, we shouldn't see much of anything accumulate.

By Monday afternoon, sunshine returns, with a southernly wind picking up. This will propel temperatures well into the 50s, if not close to 60 by the end of the day.

Clouds will increase Tuesday, ahead of a warm front that will lift across the area. This will help push temperatures up to levels we haven't seen since last year. Tuesday afternoon highs will be well into the low and middle 60s -- and this includes Philadelphia.

The last time we hit 60 degrees or higher was Dec. 10, 2023.

The cold front attached to this system will begin to move in on Wednesday. Ahead of this, expect very windy conditions, with gusts over 40 mph throughout the day. We'll also see rain developing -- and with warm and relatively humid conditions, a chance for thunderstorms, too. Severe weather is NOT expected at this time, but we are of course monitoring.

Colder air arrives for Thursday, and if it comes in time for any leftover showers still around, it might mix with a little snow. Little to no accumulations are expected. We'll see some clearing by Friday, with sunny skies and highs back into the 40s.

Have a great week ahead!

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 58, low of 31, partly cloudy

Tuesday: High of 63, low of 40, showers mild

Wednesday: High of 65, low of 53, rain & a rumble

Thursday: High of 42, low of 34, sunny and cooler

Friday: High of 48, low of 27, partly cloudy

Saturday: High of 58, low of 35, mostly cloudy

Sunday: High of 63, low of 47, showers