Philadelphia weekend weather: Quiet and cold second half of weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After more clouds than sun to start your Saturday, a cold front has moved through the area, clearing skies out and helping to drop temperatures all the way down overnight.

By Sunday morning, lows will be in the teens in the suburbs and 20s in Philly. Even with a very light wind, feels like temperatures will be in the 5 to 15 degree range.

Expect crystal clear skies during the day Sunday, with slightly colder than average temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, another warm-up is on the way, with the first 60 degree highs of the year possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unseasonably warm air starts to move in by the middle of the week, with an approaching storm system. This will give us a chance of rain Tuesday through early Thursday, with much colder weather expected by the end of the week. Stay tuned!