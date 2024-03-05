Can't get away from rain in the Philadelphia weather forecast this week

More rain in the Philadelphia weather forecast most of this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rain that moved in overnight is still impacting your commute around the Philadelphia region this Tuesday morning, part of three systems bringing us wet weather between now and the weekend.

Bands of showers are still pushing in, making for wet roads and plenty of puddles to drive through. This rain is not that heavy, but it will persist into the afternoon.

We're expecting a quarter inch to a half inch of rain by the time this is gone.

We get a break as this rain likely will stop before your evening commute. Expect a high temperature in the low 50s in Philadelphia and at the Jersey Shore with a high of around 48 degrees in the Lehigh Valley.

That break will be short, however, as another system will bring rain Wednesday afternoon into Thursday and drop another inch or so of precipitation.

Friday looks like a nice day to blast some Blind Melon as we see a break from the rain, with at least some sunshine in the forecast and a high temperature of 59 degrees.

And then a third system will arrive Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning - but likely not all Sunday morning.

When all these rounds of rain are over and done with, our region could have seen three to four inches of precipitation.

The region has already seen over 8.5 inches of precipitation, over 2 inches above our normal total for this time of year.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Rain early. High 51

Wednesday: Rain by afternoon. High 55, Low 44

Thursday: Showers around. High 54, Low 49

Friday: Break in the action. High 59, Low 41

Saturday: Rain returns. High 51, Low 38

Sunday: AM rain, windy. High 54, Low 46

Monday: Colder. High 50, Low 36

