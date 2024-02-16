South Jersey prepares for expected snow, fast-moving storm Saturday morning

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- From Camden County to Salem and the Shore, everyone in South Jersey is expected to see some snow when a fast-moving storm blows through Saturday morning.

At the Camden County Public Works complex in Lindenwold, mechanics were fixing equipment and welding snowplows to make sure everything is ready to roll with a second round of snow this week.

"Considering it's a Saturday, it helps a lot with the rush hour traffic in the morning," said Bob Harris, the director of public works in Camden County.

Plow trucks were filled to the brim Friday afternoon, and the 4,000 tons of salt in the salt barn will likely be used with several inches of snow in the forecast.

"They will head out, they'll start pre-salting the roads and as the snow comes down, they will start plowing a little more too," Harris said.

Camden County Public Works spent the day preparing equipment and filling the plow trucks with salt ahead of another winter storm this week that could bring 2-4 inches of #snow to South Jersey. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ziJIJPxq9f — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) February 16, 2024

At Schwering's Hardware in Palmyra, Burlington County, pallets of salt were stacked neatly outside on the sidewalk, and inside the owner ordered more shovels, sleds, and supplies. For the first time in two years, winter snow storms are providing a big boost for small businesses, and customers stopped in Friday to buy ice melt and other supplies with the shelves fully stocked.

"January and February we're very slow here in the store, so just getting some momentum in the store is really beneficial for us," said Kyle Siemietkoski, owner of Schwering's. "I've been sitting on pallets and pallets of ice melt so finally we get a snow storm, and we sell out within a day."

Crews in Atlantic City and other Shore points also spent Friday brining and pre-treating roads.

In Camden County, drivers will hit the road at midnight.

Harris said there is plenty of salt for this storm, but more will be ordered Saturday morning just in case we see any more snow this winter.