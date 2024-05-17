Gardeners impacted by wet, chilly weather in Burlington County "It's been awful actually"

How gardeners in Burlington County feel the impact of chilly and wet weather

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) -- The frequent bad weather the Philadelphia region has been experiencing, particularly on weekends, is having an impact on gardeners.

With Friday evening marking the 20th weekend of the year, CBS News Philadelphia's meteorologists said it'll be the 16th with rain.

Beth Perkins of Haines Farm & Garden in Cinnaminson said the weather has been challenging this year.

"It's been awful actually. People just can't get started," Perkins said. "With the cloud cover and there's a lot of moisture in the air, things are just not performing as they should."

Bernadette Mellon, a customer at the garden center, is eager to start planting.

"It's probably delayed our gardening for about three weeks now," Mellon said. "I have more to do, and I hope the weather holds up, so I can get this done by tomorrow hopefully."

Perkins said people can start planting now, but they'll just have to deal with wet soil, which, on the bright side, can make digging easier.

"You can still plant," Perkins said. "Just keep an eye on your plants for disease and insects because that seems to be hitting things earlier than normal."