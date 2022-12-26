Ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that Christmas is over, it's time to start thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree when you take it down. There are several options to recycle your tree.

The city will run its annual Christmas tree recycling program from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. You can take your tree to one of 19 locations across the city.

If you leave your tree on the curb, it will be taken away as trash and not get composted.

Some goats would also love to munch on your tree.

The Philly Goat Project is collecting trees for its fifth annual tree-cycle fundraiser next month. For a $20 donation, you can drop off your tree at the Farm at Awbury in Germantown on Jan. 7 or Jan. 21.

The goats will either eat the trees or any trees that don't become a snack will be turned into wood chips to cover trails and gardens around the city.