City officials remind residents of holiday trash collection, recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.

Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.

Heads Up!



City of Philadelphia municipal offices will be closed Monday, December 26, in observance of Christmas Day.



Trash and recycling collections will be one day behind next week. pic.twitter.com/jeyEMibw07 — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) December 23, 2022

Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can drop off their trees from Jan. 7 through Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city has a full breakdown of its recycling program and its holiday recycling guide.

Officials also have tips for people who want to reuse their trees:

Small pine limbs and needles are good winter mulch material for sensitive plants.

Trees can also become backyard compost.

Trees should not be burned in a fireplace. The sap from the tree creates foul odors and can coat the chimney with creosote which can cause a fire.

Check with your local civic associations that offer additional drop-off locations.

After the holiday celebrations, for those who need help with disposing of live trees, the Christmas Tree Recycling Program will start on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Saturday, Jan. 14. People can drop off their trees at the six sanitation convenience centers. Its hours are Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The six locations are: