African American museum celebrating Juneteenth with block party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The African American Museum in Center City is marking Juneteenth with a day of fun-filled family-friendly events including a Juneteenth block party.

There will be live music, games, food trucks and local vendors. The event is taking place in the museum's parking lot.

The headliner for the block party this year is DJ Spinderella from the rap group Salt-N-Pepa.

The block party runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is also a new exhibit at the museum titled "Rising Sun, Artists in an Uncertain America."

Admission to the museum and block party are free.

The event kicks off the Wawa Welcome America 2023 festivities.

Wawa Welcome America's CEO Michael DelBene calls the Juneteenth events incredible, "Juneteenth is special to me because it is an opportunity for our festival, our city and our nation to be more honest and inclusive and truthful in the way that we talk about the history of the founding of our nation."