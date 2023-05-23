Watch CBS News
Demi Lovato, Ludacris to headline Wawa Welcome America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to Philadelphia, Demi Lovato and Ludacris!

The singer and rapper have been announced as the headliners for this year's Wawa Welcome America Festival.

President & CEO of Welcome America, Inc., Michael DelBene made the announcement along the Delaware River waterfront Tuesday morning saying, "Ludacris is guaranteed to bring an incredible energy to kick off our show, but when Luda is done the party is just getting started, as we welcome to the Wawa Welcome America stage, the incomparable global superstar Demi Lovato."

Festivities for the Independence Day holiday in Philadelphia kick off on June 19 with a Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum.

A fireworks display over the Parkway will cap off the celebration at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

