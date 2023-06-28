Wawa Hoagie Day: workers make more than 25,000 turkey hoagies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a hopping, active morning Wednesday at the National Constitution Center as dozens of Wawa workers turned more than seven tons of ingredients into 25,000 turkey Shortis.

Wawa's Hoagie Day kicks off for the general public at noon with a free hoagie giveaway. But more than 150 workers started much earlier at 5 a.m. putting turkey, lettuce, tomato and cheese onto Shorti rolls and wrapping them for distribution.

I think that when I’m ready for a career change I need to be a @Wawa Shorti ! Look at the costume. I love it! I’m going to ask @JanCarabeoCBS3 to pick me up a job application while she covers #HoagieDay. pic.twitter.com/3cSs9XIcmR — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) June 28, 2023

The first 7,000 hoagies made are going to the Philabundance food bank, and another 3,000 will be split between the Philadelphia Police Athletic League and the Veterans Multi-Service Center.

"To support those folks that are serving our communities everyday," Jim Moore, Wawa's chief marketing officer, said.

Wawa is distributing 15,000 Shortis to the public too - all you have to do is come down to the National Constitution Center and Independence Mall at Arch Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets by 12 p.m.

Early in the morning, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce showed up via Zoom to share a special greeting with the workers.

The Eagles' Jason Kelce appeared on Zoom at Wawa Hoagie Day to keep the workers energized as they made more than 25,000 hoagies. CBS News Philadelphia

"This isn't just our chance to have fun, but it's to give back," Moore said.

"It's so special to bring smiles to the community," Tori Deibert, a general manager said. "A simple hoagie, just one little act of kindness, giving back, makes such a huge difference and it's so nice to get together. It's family, it's friends and giving back."

This is all leading up to the July 4th holiday in Philadelphia to honor local heroes, Philadelphia police officers, firefighters, servicemen and women.

A Wawa employee wraps up a turkey Shorti hoagie at the Wawa Hoagie Day event at the National Constitution Center. Over 15,000 hoagies are being given out to the public for free and 10,000 more are going to food banks and other community groups. CBS News Philadelphia