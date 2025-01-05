Woman, 2 dogs rescued from creek in Blackwood, New Jersey, police say

A woman and her two dogs were rescued from Timber Creek in Blackwood, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon, Gloucester Township police said.

Police said the woman and her two dogs were rescued at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of 1701 Chews Landing Road at the Timber Creek Dog Park after they were trapped in partially freezing water about 35 feet from the shoreline.

According to police, first responders deployed specialized equipment to rescue the woman and her two dogs from the freezing water. The woman was taken to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Multiple fire departments, including Chews Landing, Blackwood, Bellmawr and Blenheim, were dispatched to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.