Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 2 dogs rescued from creek in Blackwood, New Jersey, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A woman and her two dogs were rescued from Timber Creek in Blackwood, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon, Gloucester Township police said. 

Police said the woman and her two dogs were rescued at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of 1701 Chews Landing Road at the Timber Creek Dog Park after they were trapped in partially freezing water about 35 feet from the shoreline. 

According to police, first responders deployed specialized equipment to rescue the woman and her two dogs from the freezing water. The woman was taken to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment, police said. 

Multiple fire departments, including Chews Landing, Blackwood, Bellmawr and Blenheim, were dispatched to the scene. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.