Emergency crews respond to a 6-inch water main break in Philadelphia neighborhood
Emergency crews are responding to a water main break in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section Thursday afternoon, fire dispatch told CBS News Philadelphia.
An underground water main break just before 4 p.m. on the 3900 block of Cresson Street caused the road to buckle, and a truck got stuck in the hole.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department said there is a six-inch water main break on Cresson Street and seven properties are without water at this time.
The Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Work are responding to the scene.
