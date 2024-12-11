Watch CBS News
Emergency crews respond to a 6-inch water main break in Philadelphia neighborhood

By Taleisha Newbill, Ben Payne

Emergency crews are responding to a water main break in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section Thursday afternoon, fire dispatch told CBS News Philadelphia.

An underground water main break just before 4 p.m. on the 3900 block of Cresson Street caused the road to buckle, and a truck got stuck in the hole.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department said there is a six-inch water main break on Cresson Street and seven properties are without water at this time.

manyunk-water-main-break-frame-16450.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Work are responding to the scene.

This a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

