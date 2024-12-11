Emergency crews respond to a 6-inch water main break in Philadelphia neighborhood

Emergency crews are responding to a water main break in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section Thursday afternoon, fire dispatch told CBS News Philadelphia.

An underground water main break just before 4 p.m. on the 3900 block of Cresson Street caused the road to buckle, and a truck got stuck in the hole.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department said there is a six-inch water main break on Cresson Street and seven properties are without water at this time.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Work are responding to the scene.

This a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.