Water main break in Philadelphia today sends mud, rushing water down Girard Avenue

Crews are on the scene of an apparent water main break that has sent mud and water flowing through multiple streets in Philadelphia Sunday.

The flooding is centered around 4th Street and Girard Avenue in the Northern Liberties section of the city. Social media users said flooding is also on nearby Cambridge Street.

It's not clear if any customers have lost water pressure from the incident.

A worker at The Dally apartment complex said their maintenance team was called in around 9 a.m. due to a water main break.

There's 20 feet of water in the basement of the complex, and the gym and community rooms are underwater, the employee said. No units in the complex are damaged, but residents are still displaced from the building while alarms continue going off.

Members of the Philadelphia Water Department, PECO, Philadelphia police and the Philadelphia Fire Department are on the scene.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to multiple representatives for the water department and Mayor Cherelle Parker's office for more information. We will provide updates when we hear back.