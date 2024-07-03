Water main break shuts down part of Oregon Avenue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Part of Oregon Avenue in Philadelphia is inaccessible Wednesday after a water main break, fire dispatchers confirmed.

The street remains closed between 24th Street and 21st Street due to water in the road as of Wednesday morning.

Members of the Philadelphia Fire Department are on the scene.

We've reached out to the Philadelphia Water Department for more information on what happened and if any service will be impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.