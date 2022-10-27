Watch CBS News
Bucks County DA to provide update on deadly triple shooting

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Bucks County are expected to release more information about a triple shooting outside of a popular pub in Upper Southampton Township on Thursday afternoon. A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

  • What: Bucks County authorities to provide update on triple shooting outside Steam Pub
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 27
  • Time: 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia 

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Oct. 7. 

Police say an argument led to the shooting that killed 28-year-old Ramond Farrell and 30th-year-old Steven Panebianco. 

A third person was also injured. 

First published on October 27, 2022 / 1:09 PM

