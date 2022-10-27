Bucks County DA to provide update on deadly triple shooting
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Bucks County are expected to release more information about a triple shooting outside of a popular pub in Upper Southampton Township on Thursday afternoon. A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Bucks County authorities to provide update on triple shooting outside Steam Pub
- When: Thursday, Oct. 27
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
CBS News Philadelphia
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Oct. 7.
Police say an argument led to the shooting that killed 28-year-old Ramond Farrell and 30th-year-old Steven Panebianco.
A third person was also injured.
