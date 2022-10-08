Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.

The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem.

Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.

Police say the shooter was one of several people who called 911, and stayed on scene until police arrived. He has been identified and is cooperating with police.

The Steam Pub is closed Saturday evening and a sign on the door says it won't reopen until Wednesday.

And on Saturday night, flowers were placed in the parking lot where the shooting happened.

What was supposed to be a fun Friday night -- turned into a deadly argument in the parking lot.

CBS3 spoke with family and friends of the two men who were killed. Farrell was a father and the guys grew up together.

It's still unclear what that argument was about, and loved ones say this all could have been prevented.

"Everybody is really confused about the situation and really just torn apart," Justin Jordan, the victim's brother, said. "I mean, they definitely didn't deserve that."

"Life isn't valued anymore, life is just too precious," Michael Maranon, a friend of the victims, said. "You took away a father, a brother, a son."

Police said a gun was found in the parking lot.

No charges have been announced.

While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.