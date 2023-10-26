Watch: Smokestack imploded at B.L. England generating plant in South Jersey

Implosion of smokestack at Beesley's Point in Cape May County

Implosion of smokestack at Beesley's Point in Cape May County

Implosion of smokestack at Beesley's Point in Cape May County

MARMORA, N.J. (CBS) -- South Jersey said goodbye Thursday to the final remaining structure of the former B.L. England generating plant.

The implosion of the smokestack marks the completion of the demolition of the former B.L. England power station. A larger building was imploded in April 2023.

Beesley's Point Development Group announced the event in late September, after months of knocking down surrounding buildings. BPDG hired Controlled Demolition Inc. to carry out the job and has assured the community that care has been taken in planning the final product.

Watch the full implosion below.

The list includes receiving local and state permits, informing authorities and school districts, as well as having equipment to mitigate dust and asbestos at the site.

The community joined BPDG on Saturday, Oct. 21, for a remembrance event to honor the history of the site.