Road closed, homes evacuated in Washington Township, N.J. after gas main break, police say

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police said a gas main break closed a road and forced evacuations from several homes in a section of Washington Township in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Washington Township police posted about the closures at 12:20 p.m.

They said homes were evacuated on Mulberry Road, Pembrook Drive and Benner Road. Pembrook Drive is closed while utility companies work in the area.

A temporary shelter is set up at the Washington Township Senior Center at 315 Greentree Road.

South Jersey Gas services the area. We've reached out to them for more information.

Washington Township police said they'll provide more information as the situation develops.

