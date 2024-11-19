Walnut Wonderland brings holiday cheer to Center City Philadelphia with festive lights, drinks and snacks

Welcome to Walnut Wonderland. It's exactly where you would expect it to be: Walnut Street in Center City.

"I mean it's the wow factor. You walk in and you are like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so beautiful and amazing,'" said Dana Canalichio, director of operations for Four Corners Hospitality.

Tucked between buildings in Rittenhouse Square, Walnut Garden has been taken over by all things Christmas. Last year Walnut Wonderland existed, but this year organizers say they stepped up their game.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"We kinda went with more of a 70s Christmas pop. It's just really loud, exciting and energetic and gaudy," Canalichio said.

Four Corners Hospitality is behind it all. The garden has food, festive drinks, marshmallows by the fire and a warming tent.

"Last year we actually sold Christmas trees, and it was a great place to come and get warm cocktails and purchase your Christmas trees, but we wanted to take it up to a whole level," she said.

The urban holiday garden has lights and Christmas decor everywhere, not to mention the massive 22-foot tree made out of 57 trees that you can walk under.

Those who helped bring the Christmas vision to life hope people leave with one thing.

"The magic of Christmas. I love Christmas more than anything in the world, and this is my happy place," said Melissa Zielinski, general manager of Walnut Garden.

Walnut Wonderland will be open seven days a week until Dec. 31.