Voter turnout among women will be key factor in Pa. races

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - With two critical races here in the Commonwealth, candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are crisscrossing the state hoping to get out the vote. CBS3 spoke with a political analyst about the impact women voters will likely have, on the outcome of these races.

The midterm elections are just a week away and the nation is closely watching the battleground state of Pennsylvania. With two high-profile races on the ballot, governor and U.S. Senate, political analysts say women may be the deciding factor in this election cycle.

"The Pennsylvania senate race, it could come down to the women's vote. I think -- I think the women's vote is definitely going to play a significant role in this race," Dr. Donna Patterson said.

Dr. Donna Patterson is a professor and chair of the department of history, political science, and philosophy at Delaware State University. She says not only will voter turnout among women be a key factor but also issues surrounding women's health - more now than ever in light of the reversal of Roe v.Wade.

"One of the biggest issues for women voters this year is women's reproductive health access," Dr. Patterson said. "Really across the spectrum, I think that voters, conservative voters not as much, but conservative women are galvanizing around it to some degree."

Pennsylvania reportedly saw a wave of women registering to vote after Roe. v. Wade was overturned. Not only is abortion expected to be an issue affecting women voters, other issues are likely to sway voters as well.

"I think definitely the economy and inflation is going to impact Pennsylvanians. Nationally and locally, that's a major issue for all voters regardless of gender, race, political affiliation," Dr. Patterson said.

