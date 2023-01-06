New video shows SUV that struck, killed West Chester student

Vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run caught on surveillance camera in Northeast Philadelphia

Vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run caught on surveillance camera in Northeast Philadelphia

Vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run caught on surveillance camera in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police on Friday released surveillance video of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia. Investigators say a white SUV hit 21-year-old Octavia Aaron early on Oct. 1, 2022. The driver did not remain at the scene.

She was trying to cross Ditman Street at Robbins Avenue on the rainy Saturday night when she was struck.

Aaron was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital when she died a short time later.

She was a business student at West Chester University, survived by a large, loving family including a sister who was 10 years old at the time.

After the crash, Aaron's family issued a public plea for the driver who hit her to come forward.

"She was a good kid and he took me from her," her mother said in October. "I just want the person to come forward. ... That's it, do the right thing. Please. Please at least give me that much, so we can have closure."

The wanted SUV is believed to be a GMC or Chevrolet.

There's a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.