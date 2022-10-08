Family, friends hold vigil for West Chester University student killed in Tacony hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six days after 21-year old West Chester University student Octavia Aaron was killed in a hit-and-run crash, her friends, family and loved ones gathered just feet from where she lost her life to honor and remember her in a vigil, which included a balloon release, on Friday night. The crash happened in Tacony last weekend.

Hundreds gathered at the intersection of Ditman and Robbins Streets less than a block from where Octavia was struck by a vehicle. Photos courtesy of Philadelphia police show a large white SUV as the suspected vehicle wanted in the crash.

Speaking amongst family and friends, Octavia's mother showcased an understandable range of emotions.

"This is bad when you have to bury your own children," she said. "It shouldn't be. It should not be. She should be burying me. I shouldn't be burying her."

"This city, it's not right. I don't know. It's so many moms on the news, it's so many people crying out right now. This is crazy. This got to stop. Like it really got to stop."

But the main message she conveyed was one of love for her daughter.

"She was good to this world," her mother said. "She touched so many people. She had a great spirit. She was a college student. She had her whole life ahead of her."

She also showed appreciation for all who came to show their love for Octavia.

"I just got to thank y'all from the bottom of my heart," she said. "I promise you, I appreciate everybody."

As of Friday evening, the investigation into the whereabouts of that large white SUV and the person who was driving it continues.