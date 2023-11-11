Community members unite at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to honor those who served

Community members unite at Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial to honor those who served

Community members unite at Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial to honor those who served

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Every seat was taken as people gathered at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, surrounded by symbolic wreaths and by the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

One of those names is Carlos Ashlock, a Marine Corps veteran from West Philly who's been missing in action since 1967.

His family has made it a tradition to visit the memorial every Veterans Day.

"I just relish in the idea of what he represented prior to going into the service, because we looked up to him as an older brother. He set the example for us," Major R. Ashlock, Carlos Ashlock's brother, said.

Many people CBS Philadelphia spoke with said they're incredibly thankful for the celebrations and festivities, but this time of year can also bring out difficult emotions for them.

"There are many veterans who come home and it's a lifelong cross to bear for some of the things that some of our veterans have experienced," said retired army captain, Patrick Dugan.

Family members said they mark this holiday as a way to connect to their loved ones who have passed, like Margaret McClain's husband who served in the Vietnam War.

She's now the regional president of the Gold Star Wives, a support group for widows of veterans.

"She needs to be heard. She needs that space. She needs that time and that understanding, and we need to learn to give it, no matter what," McClain said.

"We're not the only ones that have this loss in a sense, but we are here to support one another," Major R. Ashlock said.

As for the Ashlocks, being surrounded by this community helps them as they pray that one day their brother will return home.