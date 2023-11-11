Watch CBS News
How Philadelphia region is thanking vets this Veterans Day

By Ross DiMattei

Battleship New Jersey ready to honor vets on Veterans Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are many different ways to show your thanks to the brave men and women who have served and are still serving our country.

Every military veteran swears an oath to the U.S. Constitution, so on Veterans Day, the National Constitution Center salutes their service by honoring them all weekend long.

It started with a wreath-laying ceremony yesterday, overlooking Independence Mall, followed by a veterans chat where speakers shared stories of their service and took questions from the audience.

Meanwhile, the Constitution Center is partnering with the Veterans Multi-Service Center for a food drive.

They're asking for donations of nonperishable dry and canned goods, and any visitors who donate food Saturday will receive $2 off admission to the museum.

There are also letter-writing stations set up in the lobby of the museum, so guests can write messages and paint pictures expressing their thanks to those who have served.

Those messages will be distributed to veterans in the community thanks to a program called Thank A Vet.

If you want to donate to the food drive, you can drop off canned goods in the lobby of the National Constitution Center.

Admission is always free for veterans and service members.

Across the Delaware River, veterans were honored aboard the Battleship New Jersey.

The ceremony will feature remarks from retired servicemembers including H. M. Chief Methuselah Z. O. Bradley, IV, who serves as the International Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Veterans Braintrust.

Anyone can take a self-guided tour of the Battleship on Veterans Day free of charge -- all they have to do is make any monetary donation to veterans before coming on board.

