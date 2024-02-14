Stein Your Florist and Art History 101 in Philadelphia team up for your Valentine's Day needs

Stein Your Florist ready to meet your Valentine's Day needs - and support their Mayfair neighbor

Stein Your Florist ready to meet your Valentine's Day needs - and support their Mayfair neighbor

Stein Your Florist ready to meet your Valentine's Day needs - and support their Mayfair neighbor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Feel free to stop and smell the roses this Valentine's Day as florists in the Philadelphia region mark one of their busiest days of the year.

At Stein Your Florist, an over 130-year-old business in Mayfair-Tacony, they've been preparing for the holiday since Christmas, getting ready to arrange and ship hundreds of floral arrangements.

This year, Stein Your Florist is sharing the love by teaming up with a Philadelphia business, Art History 101 Clothing Co, a clothing brand about five storefronts away on Frankford Avenue.

"Stein's is the place to be for Valentine's Day so it only makes sense for us to collaborate with them," Art History 101 owner Jay Pross said, "and we're honored."

"We feel like we are part of the backbone of this neighborhood," Stein Your Florist owner Patrick Kelly said. "Two strong businesses, doing our thing, taking care of the people. It's really important. We'd like to see a lot more of it."

Art History 101 was looted last September and has since been rebuilt.

"It's a hard city to have a business, especially dealing with something like looting," Pross said. "But our community is really the backbone of Art History. Art History is more than a store, it's the people."

If you buy a T-shirt from Art History 101, you get money off your flower order, and vice versa. They're also selling bouquets with T-shirts around them.

Stein Your Florist Co. has been a family tradition for over 134 years. Kelly said every year, there are new trends.

This year, it's cluster flowers and roses that are preserved to last for about a year.