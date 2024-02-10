South Philly nonprofit passes out roses to domestic abuse victims ahead of Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A nonprofit in South Philly is working to make sure those who have suffered from abuse and violence are still feeling cared for ahead of Valentine's Day.

Dr. Sakinah Love and volunteers packed up individual roses of all colors adorned with powerful words of affirmation.

"For some reason, every year they get the affirmation that really fits their experience," Dr. Love said.

The motivational phrases range from 'you are fearless' to 'do what you love.'

The small, but impactful gifts will be delivered to hundreds of women, teenagers and children at various shelters who have survived domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.

"It makes me feel like we're giving them hope, that we're making an impact," said volunteer Shariea Shoatz.

Part of that impact was made possible by community members who donated flowers, boxes of chocolates and winter essentials.

"We get a lot of donations," Dr. Love said.

For Dr. Love, receiving one of these roses would have gone a long way while she was experiencing her journey with abuse.

"I'm also a survivor of trafficking and it took place when I was a teenage girl and I have used my experience to empower other women," she said. "Just to be able to feel a sense of belonging and a sense of love is definitely something I needed to hear during my experience."

That story of survival is what prompted the start of her nonprofit Redeemed for a Cause Outreach.

For the last six years, they've started the tradition ahead of Valentine's Day by partnering with other local groups to spread the idea that everyone is worthy of love.

"Know that you're not alone, to let survivors know that they're not alone," Shoatz said.

Once hundreds of roses and chocolates were packed up, volunteers delivered them to various parts around the tri-state area, including to Covenant House in Kensington.

"I greatly appreciate this and I'm sure that the kids will too. It's not every day that they get gifts," outreach worker Antoinette Haren said.

The nonprofit works with homeless, trafficked and underserved youth and provides them with resources for a better future.

"It plants the seed that there are people who care, even if it's not family," Haren said. "We're a family."

It's a gesture with meaning that goes well beyond Valentine's Day.

"Something small is really something big," Shoatz said. "It's from our hearts."