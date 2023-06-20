USPS will have five job fairs in the Philadelphia area this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The United States Postal Service will have five job fairs in the Philadelphia region starting Tuesday, June 20 through June 23. There will be staff onsite to discuss the current available job positions.
Officials say applicants have to be at least 18 years old and up. Below are the job fairs:
- Tuesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Kingsessing Post Office: 5311 Florence Avenue
- Tuesday, June 21 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Wilmington/Edgemoor Post Office: 4901 Governor Printz Boulevard in Wilmington, DE
- Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Germantown Post Office: 5209 Greene Street
- Thursday, June 22 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Havertown Post Office: 444 E. Township Line Road in Havertown, PA
- Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Malvern Post Office: 33 W. King Street in Malvern, PA
