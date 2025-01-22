Pennsylvania USPS postal worker braving frigid temperatures on route in Huntingdon Valley: "People rely on us"

USPS letter carrier on his route in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania despite frigid temperatures

Despite the frigid temperatures, some people still have to work outside.

Ray Spera, a USPS letter carrier, is out Wednesday delivering mail on his Huntingdon Valley route.

"You hope the mail's light and I have two pairs of socks. Two pairs of pants. Three, four layers of this," Spera said showing off how bundled up he dressed.

Layers are essential on frigid cold days. Spera adds he also takes breaks to warm up.

"We go to Eagles games and tailgate and hangout. We can come out and work in the elements a little bit. It's not too bad," Spera said.

With the snow on the ground, the truck has chains on its tires to help with traction. While Spera drives most times from house to house, he does get out of the truck to deliver packages, navigating snow banks to get to front porches.

"Realistically is there a letter that you can maybe wait until tomorrow? Possibly, probably, but we're out here. We're doing important work. People rely on us. People are waiting to see us every day," Spera said.

It's that sentiment that keeps Spera going – rain, sleet, shine or below-freezing temperatures.

A cold weather advisory was in effect until noon Wednesday in the Philadelphia region due to dangerous temperatures. These alerts take effect when wind chills have the potential to drop to minus 10 degrees.

In Monroe and Carbon Counties in the Poconos, an extreme cold warning was in effect until noon. Those areas were waking up to wind chills as low as minus 27.

We're under NEXT Weather Alerts through Thursday morning due to the dangerous cold.