Joel Embiid only USA basketball player to not play vs. South Sudan in Paris Olympics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was removed from the starting lineup and didn't play in Team USA's 103-86 win over South Sudan in the Olympics on Wednesday.

Instead, Steve Kerr started Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis over Embiid. Embiid was the only player on Team USA who did not log any minutes in the win.

In Embiid's place, Davis played 19 minutes and scored eight points, corralled seven rebounds and dished three assists.

Embiid wasn't the only player to be moved from Team USA's starting lineup. Kerr started Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum over his fellow teammate, Jrue Holiday. Tatum was a DNP in Team USA's game against Serbia on Sunday.

The Olympics have been a challenge for Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champ and 2022-23 MVP.

In Team USA's 110-84 win on Sunday over Serbia, Embiid only logged 11 minutes, scored four points and shot 2-for-5 from the field. He also went 0-for-3 from the free-throw line — a spot where he's had major success in the NBA as a career 82% free-throw shooter.

In Team USA's exhibition showcase, Embiid averaged 10.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 16.6. minutes per game.

The Team USA men's team will be back in action against Puerto Rico on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.