Upper Merion Township bans restaurants from giving plastic utensils in next phase of sustainability plan

How Upper Merion Township's ban on plastic utensils is affecting one small business

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Merion Township has vowed to go reusable, but it hasn't been easy on businesses.

Beginning Monday, customers are seeing a lot fewer plastic utensils offered at businesses.

KOP Pizza in King of Prussia opened in April 2023.

Over the past six months, Upper Merion Township's two-phase environmental sustainability regulations have disrupted the way the business operates.

The township on Monday started enforcing the second phase of its single-use plastic ordinance, which bans establishments from offering plastic utensils.

Cashier Aleyah Frangiosa says the restaurant is transitioning to bamboo cutlery.

With 80% of the restaurant's orders being carry-out, it will be a challenging adjustment.

"We go through probably 100 plastic forks a day, just because of catering and everything. Companies don't keep plastic silverware in their business. So we have to give that out," Frangiosa said.

Upper Merion in January rolled out the first phase of the plan, which eliminated single-use plastic bags, straws and food service products.

Frangiosa worries this next phase will inflict a financial toll on businesses, among other negative effects.

"It's definitely way more expensive," Frangiosa said. "It's probably double or triple the price of plastic utensils. Also, customers have been complaining that the bamboo silverware leaves splinters."

Not all customers are bothered by the change.

"It doesn't really affect me too much. I figure most of the stuff I'm taking from a restaurant I'm going to eat at home anyway," resident David Auth said.

Township officials call the initiative a proactive approach to saving the planet by cutting down on litter and waste.

"I don't think plastic silverware is the big issue," Auth said. "But I guess every little bit counts."

According to the ordinance, businesses that do not comply could face fines up to $250 per violation.

So, what happens to all of the remaining plastic products?

"That's a good question. I think they will probably go in the trash, which I think is hypocritical," Frangiosa said. "Defeating the purpose."