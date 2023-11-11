Search continues for person who flashed a gun inside Macy's at King of Prussia Mall: police

Upper Merion police searching for person who flashed a gun inside King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Merion police are still working to find the person who displayed a gun inside of the Macy's store at the King of Prussia Mall.

Officials said the incident happened at around 6 p.m. Friday night.

A security guard stopped a person that they believed they was stealing something. Once security approached the suspect, the person showed the guard a handgun.

After this, the person ran out of the mall.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

This is still an active investigation.