Search continues for person who flashed a gun inside Macy's at King of Prussia Mall: police

By Jessica Macaulay

CBS Philadelphia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Merion police are still working to find the person who displayed a gun inside of the Macy's store at the King of Prussia Mall.

Officials said the incident happened at around 6 p.m. Friday night.

A security guard stopped a person that they believed they was stealing something. Once security approached the suspect, the person  showed the guard a handgun.

After this, the person ran out of the mall.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

This is still an active investigation.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 3:16 PM EST

