Upper Makefield Township police help rescue 6 ducklings from storm drain
BUCK COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Makefield Township police helped rescue six baby ducks from a Bucks County storm drain Saturday.
The rescue took 90 minutes, but with help from neighbors to lift five storm grates, all six ducklings were reunited with their mom.
The officers said the little ducklings promptly went for a dip in a neighbor's pool before safely going on their way!
