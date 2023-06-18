Watch CBS News
Upper Makefield Township police help rescue 6 ducklings from storm drain

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

BUCK COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Makefield Township police helped rescue six baby ducks from a Bucks County storm drain Saturday.

The rescue took 90 minutes, but with help from neighbors to lift five storm grates, all six ducklings were reunited with their mom.

Posted by Upper Makefield Township Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2023

The officers said the little ducklings promptly went for a dip in a neighbor's pool before safely going on their way!

