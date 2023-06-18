Upper Makefield Township police help rescue 6 ducklings from storm drain

BUCK COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Makefield Township police helped rescue six baby ducks from a Bucks County storm drain Saturday.

The rescue took 90 minutes, but with help from neighbors to lift five storm grates, all six ducklings were reunited with their mom.

Well.. Here is our noon time nugget. As you read earlier, yesterday was a bit of a tussle.. today we had to hustle.. A... Posted by Upper Makefield Township Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2023

The officers said the little ducklings promptly went for a dip in a neighbor's pool before safely going on their way!

