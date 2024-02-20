Watch CBS News
How to golf at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this spring

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Upper Deck Golf coming to Lincoln Financial Field
Upper Deck Golf coming to Lincoln Financial Field 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second time within the past year, golfers in the Delaware Valley can get some practice in at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. 

Upper Deck Golf is coming to Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, for a weekend from May into June, the team announced on Tuesday. 

The once-in-a-lifetime golfing experience will be from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2. Upper Deck Golf held a similar event at Citizens Bank Park in November. 

Registration for tee times opens on Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m.

Participants will be able to have a chance to play a round of golf throughout the Linc with custom greens on the field while enjoying music, cold drinks, food and multiple golfing challenges and a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the stadium. 

Tee times for each day will be as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. and will be offered in two-player increments. 

VIP tee times will provide a more premium experience for people looking to enjoy additional perks at the event, including free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items, according to a release. 

Standard golf clubs will be available at each tee box. Guests are encouraged to bring their clubs, but no drivers or fairway metals will be allowed inside the Linc for safety purposes, according to a release.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 8:29 PM EST

