Upper Darby School District to hold early dismissals for students due to heatwave

UPPER DARBY, Pa., (CBS) -- The Upper Darby School District will join some of the Philadelphia School District schools and hold early dismissals Tuesday through Thursday.

Dr. Daniel P. McGarry, Superintendent of the Upper Darby School District, announced Sunday that the Upper Darby School District will let students out of class early Tuesday Sept. 5, Wednesday Sept. 6 and Thursday Sept. 7 due to extreme heat.

"We have been following the forecast for the upcoming week; and as a result, we are calling for early dismissals for 9/5/23 (Tuesday), 9/6/23 (Wednesday), and 9/7/23 (Thursday). We will continue to review the forecast and update you with any changes.

Again, at this time we are calling for early dismissals for 9/5/23 (Tuesday), 9/6/23 (Wednesday), and 9/7/23 (Thursday)," the announcement read.

This comes as a five-day heatwave began Sunday, which could bring new record-high temperatures Monday through Wednesday.